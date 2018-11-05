After two blockbusters in the form of Thuppakki and Kaththi, AR Murugadoss has teamed up with Vijay again for Sarkar. Like the previous films, the latest flick too is an action thriller in which Keerthy Suresh has romanced Thalapathy. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's role has been kept as a surprise. Radha Ravi enacts the character of an antagonist.

Yogi Babu, who has become a favourite comedian among Tamil audience, J Livingston and a host of other actors are part of the cast in Sarkar. The film has Girish Gangadharan's cinematography and Sreekar Prasad's editing. Oscar Award-winning musician AR Rahman has scored the music. Of five tracks, Simtaangaran and Oruviral Puratchi songs have struck the chord with the viewers.

Sarkar Story:

What happens when the ego of a man with a strong character is hurt? He wants to hit back and prove his point. The story of Sarkar goes on the similar lines. An NRI and business tycoon, Sundar (Vijay) comes to Chennai to take part in the election. He gets the biggest shock of his life when he realises that his vote can be cast by someone else.

Sundar is badly hurt and being a powerful corporate, he has the natural instinct to crush whom he considers as his enemies. Now, the hero is in search of the truth which leads him to the corrupt politicians with the help of his sweetheart played by Keerthy Suresh.

Sundar's face off with the politicians and his fight for justice form the crux of the story.

Hype:

As Sarkar marks the third union of Vijay and AR Murugadoss, there is a mountain of expectations from the Vijay-starrer. Further, the teasers have piqued the viewers' interest of the Tamil cine-goers to come to the theatres to watch the flick. As a result, it is releasing in a record 3000+ screens.

Sarkar Review:

The movie is releasing in some foreign countries on Monday, November 5, while it sees the light of the day in a few foreign countries a day later. Here, we bring you the live audience review of Sarkar: