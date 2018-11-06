Following a threat from Tamil Rockers, the anti-piracy cell of Tamil Film Producers' Council flung into action to prevent the Vijay-starrer from being hit by piracy. Unfortunately, their efforts went in vain as the full movie with different qualities has made it to the torrent sites.

Tamil Rockers, reportedly through a Twitter handle, had hinted that the HD print of Sarkar would be uploaded on its site a day before the film's release. The anti-piracy cell actively worked on stopping the pirated copies of Vijay's movie hitting the internet.

Vishal, who is the President of the Tamil Film Producers' Council, has taken many measures to end the menace. During big releases that include Rajinikanth's Kaala, the anti-piracy cell has worked round the clock and brought down 1000s of illegal links. However, it has not put an end as torrent sites continue to exist through one or the other way.

Piracy has badly affected not only Kollywood but film industries across the world. Although many strict measures and policies have been implemented by governments, none of them has been successful in curbing this menace.

Meanwhile, the movie has met with mixed reviews from the critics and audience. The action thriller, directed by AR Murugadoss, has Keerthy Suresh in the female lead, while Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will be seen in the negative role. However, it has to be seen whether the piracy will take a toll on the business of Sarkar at the box office.

Vijay's unparalleled charisma and energy remain the major highlight of AR Murugadoss-directed movie.