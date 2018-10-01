Newly-released Tamil movie Chekka Chivantha Vaanam has struck gold at the Chennai box office. In its first weekend, the film ruled the collection centres and has occupied the top place.

In its four-day first weekend, Mani Ratnam's creation has grossed Rs 3.41 crore, reports Behindwoods. It is considered to be a fantastic number by all standards.

The collection of Chiyaan Vikram's Saamy Square aka Saamy 2 saw a huge dip due to the release of Chekka Chivantha Vaanam in Chennai in its second weekend. The Hari-directorial raked in Rs 48.11 lakh from 132 shows. The 10-day total collection of the flick now stands at Rs 3.52 crore.

However, with Gandhi Jayanthi holiday on Tuesday, October 2, the two movies are expected to enjoy good footfalls in theatres across the state.

Anushka Sharma's Sui Dhaaga has got a decent start as it collected Rs 20.03 lakh from 60 shows. While Telugu film Devadas has collected Rs 21.90 lakh from 54 shows.

Hollywood film Johnny English Strikes Again has earned Rs 15.72 lakh from 54 shows. New Tamil movie Pariyerum Perumal, which has garnered positive reviews, has collected Rs 15.33 lakh from 60 shows.

Nayanthara's Imaikkaa Nodigal has entered its fifth weekend and raked in Rs 6.97 lakh from 51 shows. The total collection of the movie stands at Rs 5.57 crore. Likewise, Samantha's ambitious U Turn has collected Rs 6.90 lakh from 39 shows to take its total tally to Rs 1.90 crore.

Meanwhile, the business of Sivakarthikeyan's Seema Raja has completely slowed down as it earned Rs 5.67 lakh from 39 shows to take its total tally to Rs 5.63 crore in Chennai.

Chandini Tamilarasan's Raja Ranguski has earned Rs 1.03 lakh from 12 shows. The total collection of the film stands at Rs 18.74 lakh.