Chiyaan Vikram's Saamy 2 aka Saamy Square has come out with flying colours at the Chennai box office. It has overpowered Sivakarthikeyan's previous week release Seema Raja in its opening weekend.

In three days, Saamy 2 has raked in Rs 1.90 crore from 285 shows, reports Behindwoods. It is a very good number for a Vikram movie. Despite getting mixed reviews, the film managed to do well in the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

Indeed, the Hari-directorial overpowered Seema Raja which has earned 72.26 lakh from 225 shows. However, the 11-day total collection of the Sivakarthikeyan-starrer stands at Rs 5.27 crore and it has to be seen whether Saamy 2 surpasses the total collection of this flick.

Samantha's U Turn has done quite well in Chennai raking in Rs 40.79 lakh from 132 shows. The 11-day business of the flick stands at Rs 1.57 crore.

Hollywood movie Equalizer 2 is in the fourth place at the Chennai box office. It has collected Rs 30.23 lakh from 63 shows. Tamil movie Raja Ranguski has collected Rs 11.24 lakh from 60 shows.

Nayanthara's Imaikkaa Nodigal has entered its fourth week by earning Rs 9.72 lakh from 66 shows to take its total tally to Rs 5.45 crore.

Taapsee Pannu's Manmarziyaan has collected Rs 4.51 lakh from 18 shows to take its total tally to Rs 26.21 lakh.