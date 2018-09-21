Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyan (Manmarziyaan) has completed its first week at the Indian box office with not so impressive collections.

The movie completed its seven days at the commercial circuits on Thursday. Despite receiving all-round appreciation from the audience and positive reviews from critics, Manmarziyan failed to capitalise at the box office.

Starring Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal, the romantic drama has had a poor start with opening day collection of Rs 3.52 crore at the domestic market. The film had witnessed a decent rise in its earning over the weekend as it collected Rs 5.11 crore on Saturday and Rs 5.70 crore on Sunday respectively.

However, the collection of Manmarziyan dropped drastically with the start of the weekdays, and the graph went down every passing day. The movie had collected Rs 2.10 crore on Monday, Rs 1.80 crore on Tuesday and Rs 1.45 crore on Wednesday, taking its' earning to Rs 19.68 crore.

The box office scenario for Manmarziyan witnessed no positive change even on Thursday. According to current trends and early estimates, the film collected Rs 1.20 crore (approximately) on its day 7.

Considering the good reviews that the film had received, it was expected that Manmarziyan would have a decent run at the box office. But the film failed at the ticket counters.

With the release of Batti Gul Meter Chalu on Friday, the collection of Manmarziyan is likely to get further affected in coming days. Nonetheless, it may also witness a marginal growth in the business over the weekend.