Manmarziyan (Manmarziyaan) is winning hearts all around. Starring Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal, the quirky romantic film is being highly praised by the audience.

Manmarziyan is a story about a love triangle. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the movie has been making a lot of noise on social media. From the performances to the direction, from dialogues to music, everything about the film is being appreciated by the audience.

While Vicky and Taapsee have been impressing their fans with their back to back stellar performances in recent films, Manmarziyan is kind of a comeback film for Abhishek as he was off from the big screen for quite a long time. And he certainly has made an excellent comeback, according to the audience reviews.

On the other side, Anurag, who is known for making dark and violent movies, has surprised all with his latest directorial. He is not someone who is popular for making romantic movies, but he proved all his haters wrong with this beautiful love story.

A lot of people have expressed their views on social media after watching the movie. Majority of the audience found Manmarziyan to be a wonderful film, blessed with brilliant performances and story-line. The film also got highly positive reviews from the critics.

Here is the audience review of Manmarziyan:

Maulin Parmar‏ @imMDP: #Manmarziyaan 'Every love story is a classic!' @vickykaushal09 you rock Bro! Will book u as DJ in my wedding. @taapsee is the DHAKAD Girl of Bollywood. Splendid performances bck to bck. @juniorbachchan returns as 2.0 version Daaru Scene 'Ganvvalo'~Best!

Roshan Nair‏ @roshanhnair: Few movies would leave you feeling as divided as #Manmarziyaan. @anuragkashyap72 has given you a pill that's not too easy to swallow. Thank god it's sweet.

ASK‏ @travelport123: #Manmarziyaan what a beautiful movie, @juniorbachchan maza aa gya Hai. A big thumbs up. Wow, wow

Gurpreet Dhariwal‏ @nonuest05: #Manmarziyaan has #bullshit second half where you feel like several times "What the fuck am I watching?" You want to go out of theater but then its empty so you prefer to keep your bag on the empty seat looking at your mobile.

Rahul Jangid‏ @theCredoRahul: Just watched #Manmarziyaan..All and all good movie with brilliant starcast. Treat to watch @juniorbachchan after two long years. Laal pari @taapsee and vicky were fab

SFernandesdeIndiaGoa‏ @simbytz: @juniorbachchan Dcded 2 go for #FDFS Hd lot expctations n Yes U hv nailed it man. Grls r gonna gv luv n rspct 2 Ramji who sports d funk n power 2 win frm within rather thn exhibit it frm ouside. @taapsee handles a tough role wt all dexterity. #Vicky is superb too #Manmarziyaan

Gautam Mashi‏ @mashi_gautam: Yo @anuragkashyap72 you have a fan for life....#Manmarziyaan

Rosy Kanatunga❁‏ @Rosy_Kanatunga: Loved the acting by @juniorbachchan in #Manmarziyaan . One of his best acts till date. Awesome direction by @anuragkashyap72 as always.

Kiu @NotYourKiu: Awseome movie #Manmarziyaan I loved it and @PoonamPriyankaS is a surprise package Only @anuragkashyap72 could pull an idea like this off! Brilliant

Abhaydeep Jha‏ @abhaydeepjha: #Manmarziyaan ! Such an intense love triangle:) it's kind of slow but it grows on you scene after scene! @juniorbachchan has made a wonderful comeback! @vickykaushal09 is really fun to watch! @taapsee is delightful as usual! @anuragkashyap72 sir! Loved every bit of it!

Tejas‏ @TejasMarathe22: Manmarziyaan is overhyped & 2 hrs 37 mins makes it a tiring experience. 1st part - upscale version of Tanu weds Manu with different flavors, 2nd part - highly predictable and dragged. Pain is inevitable, suffering is optional. I am fan of @taapsee , but this one is worth a miss.

Rutwik Talwalkar‏ @RutwikTalwalkar: Do watch #Manmarziyaan guys. It is entertaining and engaging. Human Psychology in love explained at its best. @juniorbachchan @vickykaushal09 & @taapsee are anyways killing it. It is an "@anuragkashyap72 Love Story", it is complicated, engaging and entertaining. Must Watch

ari‏ @ArijitDastidar: #Manmarziyaan @juniorbachchan Just came back watching #Manmarziyaanincinema..How many times have we seen a love story but when we have a director like Anurag Kashyap it has to be different.. Awesome..Great Job by AB 2.0 who is refined & more confident now...Keep it up..loved it!!

RJ 9⃣ Divya Solgama‏ @DIVYASOLGAMA: #Manmarziyaan might look simple, but has lots of complexity in it. #AnuragKashyap manages to capture, as well as present it brilliantly on screen. He makes you connect & feel with his three main protagonist.

Sam‏ @Sambuddha_RK2: Watched #Manmarziyan.. had the potential of becoming best love story of the decade bt derails to some extent in d 2nd half.. still a solid watch.. acting, screenplay, direction but man of the match goes to one & only @ItsAmitTrivedi