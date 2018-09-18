Sivakarthikeyan's Seema Raja has got a solid opening at the Chennai box office. The movie has performed better than other new releases that include Samantha's U Turn.

In the first weekend, Seema Raja has grossed Rs 3.38 crore from over 550 shows at the Chennai box office, reports Behindwoods. It has beaten Sivakarthikeyan's previous record of Velaikkaran, which had collected 2.70 crore in the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

Samantha's U Turn is in the distant second place at the Chennai box office. Pawan Kumar-directorial has raked in Rs 66.57 lakh from 200 shows in the opening weekend.

Hollywood movie Predator is in the third position by grossing Rs 35.56 lakh from 60 shows and previous-week release The Nun has earned Rs 20.03 lakh from 75 shows to take its 10-day total to Rs 2.22 crore.

Nayanthara's Imaikkaa Nodigal has entered its third week by collecting Rs 17.35 lakh from 93 shows. The total collection of the movie stands at Rs 5.21 crore.

Telugu movie Shailaja Reddy Alludu has got a decent opening by collecting Rs 21.67 lakh from 48 shows, while Hindi movie Manmarziyaan has earned Rs 9.26 lakh from 36 shows in Chennai.

Nayanthara's another film Kolamaavu Kokila has raked in Rs 2.36 lakh from 24 shows. The five-weekend total collection stands at Rs 5.47 crore at the Chennai box office.