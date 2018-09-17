Shailaja Reddy Alludu (SRA) has made a good collection at the worldwide box office in the four-day-extended first weekend and beaten the records of Naga Chaitanya's Premam and Rarandoi Veduka Chooddam (RVC).

Shailaja Reddy Alludu had decent hype and promotion, which made its theatrical rights sell at record prices. The distributors released it in around 1,000 screens around the world on September 13. But the trade analysts were a bit sceptic about its performance, as it clashed with Naga Chaitanya's wife Samantha Akkineni starrer U Turn, which also hit the screens across the globe on the same date.

To everyone's surprise, the Maruthi Dasari-directed family drama opened to fantastic response and led the race at the ticket counters on Thursday. Shailaja Reddy Alludu collected over Rs 12 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the first day. The movie became the biggest opener for Naga Chaitanya, beating the records of his previous outings.

But Shailaja Reddy Alludu received a mixed talk from both critics and audience. The word of mouth took a toll on its collection on the following days. The film witnessed over 50 percent drop in its collection on Friday and remained rock-steady at the ticket counters around world over the weekend.

The makers are yet to reveal the details of its weekend business. If we are to go by the early estimates, Shailaja Reddy Alludu has collected approximately Rs 28.29 crore gross at the worldwide box office in the four-day-extended first weekend. The movie has shattered the records of Premam and Rarandoi Veduka Chooddam, which collected Rs 15 crore and 18.10 crore gross in their opening weekend.

Its theatrical rights were sold for a whopping price of Rs 24 crore and Shailaja Reddy Alludu has earned over Rs 17.25 crore for its distributors in four days. Here are the details of the theatrical rights prices and area-wise earnings. These numbers are based on different reports and they may vary from the actual ones. All figures are in Rs and crore.