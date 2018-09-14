Director Maruthi Dasari's Shailaja Reddy Alludu (SRA/Sailaja) has made a superb collection at the worldwide box office on the first day and emerged as the biggest opener for Naga Chaitanya.

Naga Chaitanya suffered a huge setback with the failure of his last outing Yuddham Sharanam. He has chosen a family entertainer to score a big hit with his latest outing Shailaja Reddy Alludu, which is one of the highly-awaited Telugu movies of 2018. Its promos struck a chord with the viewers and created a lot of curiosity and hype, which helped the movie register decent good of advance booking for opening day.

The distributors, who shelled out Rs 24 crore on its theatrical rights, released Shailaja Reddy Alludu in nearly 1000 screens across the globe in a bid to cash in on the hype surrounding it. The movie opened to fantastic response on its opening with many cinema halls witnessing 100 per cent occupancy.

Shailaja Reddy Alludu has collected Rs 13.16 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the first day. The film has shattered the record of Rarandoi Veduka Chrooddam, which was the biggest opener for Naga Chaitanya with its first day collection of Rs 6.90 crore at the worldwide box office.

Shailaja Reddy Alludu has earned Rs 8.18 crore its distributors and recovered 34.08 per cent of their investment. Here are the details of the theatrical rights prices and area-wise earnings. These numbers are based on different reports and they may vary from the actual ones. All figures are in Rs and crore.