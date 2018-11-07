While fans of Aamir Khan and other stars of Thugs of Hindostan (Thugs of Hindustan) are eagerly waiting for the release of the movie, some initial reviews have already come in.

A special screening of the film has apparently been held in certain parts of the globe. A few of the critics have already come up with their review on Thugs of Hindostan on social media.

The initial reviews on the film are extremely positive and have been given a high rating. It is being said that Thugs of Hindostan is an all-in-all entertainer with a brilliant screenplay, witty dialogues and powerful performances by all the stars.

Also, the visual effects received special mention. Although the trailer of the movie had received a mixed response, Thugs of Hindostan, according to the initial reviews, is a mass entertainer with an excellent performance from Aamir, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Considering the hype around the film, and the initial reviews, Thugs of Hindostan is expected to have a massive opening at the box office, and some even predicted it to break almost all the previous records.

While we await for other critics to give their opinion on the film, check the initial reviews here:

Umair Sandhu from Dubai: First Review of #ThugsOfHindostan from Overseas Censor Board ! Let me come to the point right away. #TOH is a joyride that you wish never ends. I haven't enjoyed any entertainer as much as I enjoyed this one. It takes gigantic strides, taking Indian cinema notches higher.#AamirKhan transforms into a meat machine with movie displaying his well-toned physique with ropey veins and performing stunts incredibly, the actor makes you wonder, is there anything Aamir can't do? He's the life and soul of this enterprise. @SrBachchan Stole the Show all the way. He Nailed it. #SanaFatimaSheikh invests purity, valor and strength into her character and emerges triumphant. #KatrinaKaif looking Stunning and masses will love her Role.

#ThugsOfHindostan is a feast for moviegoers and has the trappings to make all generations its fan.The film is sure to vanquish previous BO records and rewrite the rules of the game. It shouldn't come as a surprise if it turns out to be the biggest HIT of Indian cinema.

It is truly the big ticket entertainer that leaves you awestruck by its powerful storytelling and meticulous detailing. It is not merely a visually enchanting experience, but also a well-structured film that engulfs you into its world. (4*/5*)

Bisnu Sharma from Nepal: #ThugsOfHindostan is a W-I-N-N-E-R Gripping screenplay, terrific eerie moments, witty one-liners and electrifying performances by Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachhan...deeply moving... loved the film in entirety. Flawless. THUMBS UP (3.5*/5)

