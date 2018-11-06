Thugs of Hindostan (Thugs of Hindustan) is ready to set the box office ringing this Thursday. Being a Diwali release, the film is expected to record huge opening day box office collection.

Starring Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh, Thugs of Hindostan is one of the biggest films of this year. The movie has an immense amount of hype around it, and the makers of the film are leaving no stone unturned for its promotions.

Despite Thugs of Hindostan trailer getting a mixed response from the viewers, it is being expected that the movie will witness record-breaking first-day collection at the box office. It has received an excellent response to the advance ticket booking, reportedly higher than Tiger Zinda Hai and Sanju.

Considering the advance booking status, the film is likely to witness a huge occupancy of around 70 percent on the first day at the theatres. The film will pull in not just single screen audience, but also the multiplex crowd.

Having a screen count of around 5,100 across India, the period drama is likely to rake in Rs 40-45 crore (approximately) at the Indian box office on its opening day. Although neither the trailer nor the songs of Thugs of Hindostan could create much impact among the audience, the huge star cast and the larger than life characters in the film make it a must watch for many.

Being a festive weekend, Thugs of Hindostan will witness a further hike in its collection after its opening day. Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the film is set on the backdrop of the pre-independence era, showcasing fight with the British empire.

The trailer showed some impressive visuals and the VFX caught much attention too. Thugs of Hindostan will certainly see a massive box office opening, but the subsequent business will depend on word of mouth.