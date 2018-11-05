Aamir Khan's Thugs Of Hindostan has reportedly been made with an estimated budget of Rs 300 crore and if the reports are to believed, Yash Raj Films (YRF - producer and distributor of the film) has increased the ticket prices by 10 per cent (higher than Sanju) in order to milk the lucrative Diwali weekend.

According to reports, the ticket prices at premium multiplexes will begin from Rs 400 to Rs 1,500 whereas the single screen theatres may see the average price go up to Rs 200.

However, when Aamir was asked about the hike in the ticket price, the actor said he was not aware of the surge.

"I can understand. It is an expensive film. Personally, I am always for tickets to be cheaper. I think we should have theatres that are economical and people should go and watch the film in theatre," Aamir told PTI.

He added, "It is my dream that in India you should have theatres that are economical, middle group and posh. Everyone should have the opportunity to access the film and I hope that happens."

The advance booking for Thugs Of Hindostan has opened from November 3 and the movie is expected to make atleast Rs 40 crore business on its opening day.

Aamir said that the period drama is also being submitted to the censor board of China and the film might release in the neighbouring country in January 2019.

Though Thugs Of Hindostan has managed to create immense buzz with its intriguing trailer, the audience may come across with a lot of such similarities with Pirates of the Caribbean series when they will watch the movie in theatres this Diwali on November 8.

Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, Thugs Of Hindostan stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif in lead roles.