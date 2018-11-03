Let's take a look at what makes Shah Rukh Khan's 'Zero' similar to Aamir Khan's 'Thugs of Hindostan'.

The Khan factor: First and foremost, the factor that binds the two films together is its star power. Both these films have the charismatic presence of the two biggest Khan's of the industry – Aamir and Shah Rukh. After Salman Khan's back-to-back hits this year, it would be interesting to watch what kind of magic would these two films of the Khan duo would create on the big screen.

High expectations: There's no denying the fact that Shah Rukh is in desperate need of a hit film. With the unconventional plot of the film and the directorial brilliance of Anand L Rai, it seems 'Zero' might be the miracle Shah Rukh has been yearning for the last few years. On the other hand, after such an illustrious track record of blockbusters, it is obvious that the audience expects a similar experience once again from Aamir through 'Thugs of Hindostan'.

Katrina Kaif's sensuousness: Another factor that's common between the two films is Katrina Kaif's sensuousness quotient. While Katrina looks spectacular as 'Surraiyya' in 'Thugs of Hindostan', her role of a superstar in Zero is equally glamorous and appealing. Something, we are really looking forward to.

Novelty: Both the films are not just in complete contrast with each other but also have a content which hasn't been explored in Bollywood much. While Aamir would be seen as a pirate in 'Thugs' this would be the first time we would be seeing Shah Rukh as physically challenged man in 'Zero'.

Stellar starcast: Another factor that's common between the two films is its stellar star cast. While Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif would keep the audience glued to the screen throughout 'Zero', Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh's magnanimous performance would certainly keep us at the edge of our seats.