Katrina Kaif in Thugs of Hindostan trailer
Katrina Kaif in Thugs of Hindostan trailerYouTube screenshot

The trailer of Thugs of Hindostan received a mixed response from the viewers but looks like it is Katrina Kaif's fans who are highly disappointed with it.

Thugs of Hindostan features two actresses – Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Although neither of the two divas has any dialogue in the trailer, it is Katrina who has the least screen presence in the video.

Fatima does not have any dialogues in the trailer, but she is seen pulling off some impressive action sequences, which suggest that she has a strong role in the film. On the other side, Katrina is seen just as a glamour quotient in the trailer.

Her blink-and-miss appearance in the trailer of Thugs of Hindostan left her fans extremely upset. There are a series of tweets, expressing disappointment at new-comer Fatima apparently having a much stronger role than Katrina in the movie.

Katrina Kaif in Thugs of Hindostan
Katrina Kaif in Thugs of HindostanYRF Twitter

Many felt that Katrina's role appears to be that of a supporting actress in the period action drama. Although her beauty is being praised by many, Katrina's limited screen time in the trailer made her fans question – Why did she agree to play the role?

This made some remember Aamir's Dhoom 3, which had also presented Katrina mostly as a sex symbol.

Aamir's acting in the trailer also received a mixed response as some liked it but some others found him overacting. However, it is Amitabh Bachchan, who completely stole the limelight, at least in the trailer. His heavy voice and powerful presence made people excited about the movie.

Who were Thugs of Hindostan?
Thugs of Hindostan posterYRF Twitter

The movie is also being compared with the Pirates of the Caribbean series due to some similarities in the characters and overall treatment of the film. Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, Thugs of Hindostan is set on the backdrop of the pre-Independence era and is slated to be released on November 7. 