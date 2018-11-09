Thugs Of Hindostan (Thugs Of Hindustan) has broken all box office records on the very first day of its release. Despite getting negative reviews, director Vijay Krishna Acharya's magnum opus collected a whopping Rs 52.25 crore on day 1 which is the collective earning from Hindi, Tamil and Telugu circuits.

TOH starring an ensemble cast of Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif was expected to take a humongous start at the domestic box office thanks to the immense buzz and advance booking. It was released in 5000 screens across India and 2000 screens overseas.

TOH became the latest victim of online piracy as illegal sites have opened gates to download the full movie or online streaming for free, just hours after its released in theatres. The full movie download and bad word of mouth is likely to hit the film's box office collection to a large extent.

Here are all records that Thugs Of Hindostan broke on the opening day at the box office.

1. Thugs Of Hindostan broke Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion day 1 collection record.

By collecting Rs 52.25 crore on day 1, Thugs Of Hindostan has surpassed Baahubali: The Beginning opening day collection record of Rs 50 crore in all versions (Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam). With its historic collection, TOH now holds the record of highest ever Day 1 business at the domestic market. It has surpassed Baahubali: The Conclusion collection of Hindi version (Rs 41 crore) by collecting Rs 50 crore from Hindi circuit.

2. Highest opener of 2018

Registering a massive number on Day 1, Thugs Of Hindostan has become the highest opener of 2018 beating Sanju (Rs 34.75 crore), Race 3 (Rs 29.17 crore), Gold (Rs 25.25 crore) and Baaghi 2 (Rs 25.10 crore).

3. First Hindi film to cross Rs 50 crore mark on Day 1.

Thugs Of Hindostan has become the first ever Hindi film to cross Rs 50 crore on day 1 setting a new benchmark at the box office.

4. Biggest Diwali opener

Thugs Of Hindostan has surpassed the previous records of Diwali releases - Salman Khan's Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (Rs 39.32 crore) and Baahubali: The Conclusion (Hindi - Rs 40.73 crore) to become the biggest opener ever during the festival of lights.

5. Highest collection on single day

After minting Rs 52.25 crore on Day 1, Thugs Of Hindostan has broken the highest single day collection beating Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju which had collected Rs 46.71 crore in a single day.

6. Thugs Of Hindostan has become Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Katrina Kaif's biggest opener till date.