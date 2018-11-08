Director Vijay Krishna Acharya's recently released film Thugs Of Hindostan (Thugs Of Hindustan) has become the latest victim of online piracy as illegal sites have opened gates to download the full movie or online streaming for free just hours after its release in theatres. The movie stars an ensemble cast of Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif.

The illegal sites have released Thugs Of Hindostan full movie download links with 1080p or 720p HD quality prints from unofficial servers. The movie has received negative reviews from critics and audience alike but it is still expected to rake in moolah at the box office. The full movie download is likely to hit the film's box office collection to a large extent.

Some of the pirated copies seems to have been shot from a handy camera with average print quality while some have made HD quality prints available.

The movie has managed to create immense buzz with its intriguing trailer despite having a lot of such similarities with the popular Hollywood Pirates of the Caribbean series. It has been released across 5,000 screens in India and 2,000 screens overseas.

However, this is not the first time a Bollywood movie has been hit by piracy. Earlier, movies like Race 3, Sanju, Udta Punjab, Great Grand Masti and Manjhi - The Mountain Man have also been leaked online which affected their overall box office performance at the domestic market.

Bollywood industry has been trying hard to stop the piracy of films for the past several decades. Some filmmakers and producers with the help of cybersecurity forces have managed to block sites that allow online users to download the latest Bollywood movies that get released almost every week.