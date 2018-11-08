Thugs of Hindostan (TOH) is getting mixed reviews and superstar Aamir Khan fans are upset with fans of Salman, Shah Rukh Khan (SRK). Apparently, fans of other heroes are spreading negative talk about the film.

Aamir, Salman and Shah Rukh Khan are undoubtedly the most popular actors and the fans of each one of them often vouch for the no 1 position. The fights among the fans of three Khans are quite common. The wars among them often take place during the release of the movie of one of the Khans and they have often had adverse effects on the collection of their movies at the box office.

Thugs of Hindostan has apparently become the latest victim of the fan wars. Some viewers, who call themselves the fans of Salman and Shah Rukh Khan on Twitter, have shared negative reviews the film. They opined that Amitabh Bachchan is the only saving grace of the movie. A few even tweeted that the flick has registered poor occupancy of 15 to 20 percent in Delhi and other areas across India.

SRK super⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️fan‏ @kuldeep987

#ThugsOfHindostan review :::a pathetic storyline ,except bacchan saheb everyone is irritating and idiot ,specially how can aamir act so badly ,its a crime mr victor

Sekhar‏ @TwITLiKeAKinG

Looks like #ThugsOfHindostan is a Collosal Disappointment. Sabka Diwali Kharab Kar Diya Humare Aamir Khan Sahab ne.. Only Big B 's performance is praiseworthy. Huge Loss coming for Distributors and Exhibitors.

Why So Serious !‏ @SurrealZak

Good Intermission scene. But i think trailer revealed way too much. You can guess the big twist in second half from a mile away Amitabh Bacchan Literally carrying this film on his shoulders. If not for him this movie till now might have been a horrible watch #ThugsOfHindostan

SADDY‏ @king_sadashiva

#ThugsOfHindostan morning shows occupancy is less than Raees/Dilwale/Race 3 at many places. Figues will be more cause of hike prices and more screens.

S - O - M..‏ @SadhyaSom1

My friend just told me that There are only 10 people in Kolkata's Menoka theatre who are watching #TOH Right now. #ThugsOfHindostan #Shocking

B. Rohith Kumar‏ @rohithkumar_19

Not a good year for two Khans at the box-office in hindi Race 3 of Salman bombed at the box-office Thugs of hindostan getting poor reviews #ThugsOfHindostan It's a do or die situation for sharukh Khan in making films, Race 3 already flop, Thugs of hindostan reviews pouring in are not good, it's correct time this year for sharukh to make his movie zero a blockbuster one. Let's see #ZeroTrailer #ThugsOfHindustan #Zero

Super 30‏ @BornForHR

Reviews pouring for #ThugsofHindostan nd its not encouraging at all. Was disheartened when @iHrithik rejected it. Seems he made a good call by rejecting it.

However, these negative tweets against Thugs of Hindostan have not gone down well with the fans of Aamir Khan, who accuse the haters of spreading misinformation. Fake or genuine, the negative talk on Twitter seems to have no effect on the film's success as it has blockbuster written all over it.

Prince Gopal‏ @GopalAneNenu

OMG Haters Coming To give negative Reviews E haters Movie Already Block buster u go and sleep don't cry too much #ThugsOfHindostan MOVIE ON REALLY OUTSTANDING #AamirKhan

Suraiyaa ...‏ @Nitish_B2

Every Actor's fan are now against of Thug!! They didn't even watched the movie yet & started screaming Out You Can't Stop the Thunder ; Khudabaksh, Firangi & SURAIYAA gave a power pack full on Diwali Entertainer #ThugsOfHindostan #AmitabhBachchan #KatrinaKaif #AamirKhan

Vineeth.‏ @vinneethh