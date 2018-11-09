Thugs of Hindostan (Thugs of Hindustan) got an overwhelming response at the box office on day 1, ensuring a record-breaking collection.

As predicted, the period drama witnessed an excellent occupancy of around 60 percent at the theatres across India during the morning shows. The footfall increased to a great extent towards the afternoon and evening shows.

Having been released on 5,000 screens across India, Thugs of Hindostan got the box office ringing with massive collections on the first day. According to early estimates, the movie collected Rs 45 crore (approximately) at the domestic market, setting a new record. Exact figures are awaited.

Despite receiving negative reviews from the critics, Thugs of Hindostan managed to rake in huge moolah due to the hype around the film, and the big star cast. Also, the festive season aided the film's business to great extent.

Starring Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh, the movie is expected to continue its dominance at the commercial circuits over the weekend, registering such huge numbers.

Although word of mouth might act adversely for Thugs of Hindostan, being a solo release is likely to help in its earning.

The Vijay Krishna Acharya directorial is the biggest ever Bollywood release as no other films had managed to grab 5,000 screens in India. It also released on 2,000 screens overseas, which again would add to the profit of the producers.

However, Thugs of Hindostan may witness a sharp decline in its collection after the weekend as the negative reviews and audience response to it might kill its buzz. Nonetheless, it is likely to earn massive money till the weekend ends.

The movie is set on the backdrop of the pre-independence era, showcasing a fight between a group of Indian "thugs" and the East India Company.