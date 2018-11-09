It looks like Amitabh Bachchan is not pleased with the extremely negative reviews of Thugs Of Hindostan (Thugs Of Hindustan) both from critics and audience alike. The 76-year-old megastar, in a cryptic tweet, seems to have taken a dig at the critics for their criticism for the film.

"The ability to observe without evaluating is the highest form of intelligence," Amitabh Bachchan tweeted right after social media was flooded with TOH negative reviews.

After watching first day first show of TOH, the audience were extremely disappointed with director Vijay Krishna Acharya's poor direction, weak narrative, predictable storyline and boring screenplay.

Disappointed audience termed Thugs Of Hindostan as Bugs Of Hindustan which kept biting them throughtout the film. Though the film received negative reviews, moviegoers appreciated Amitabh Bachchan's role of Khudhabaksh and Fatima Sana Shaikh's warrior avatar in the film. Aamir Khan, however, failed to strike the chord with the audience with his Firangi character and Katrina Kaif's character of dancer Suraiyya was also a big let down.

Despite getting negative reviews, Thugs Of Hindostan smashed all records by earning Rs 52.25 crore (Hindi - Rs 50.75 crore, Tamil + Telugu - Rs 1.50 crore) on the opening day thanks to advance booking that opened a week prior to its release.

It remains to be seen if TOH sustains in the upcoming days as bad word of mouth is likely to affect the total box office collection.