Whether people are going to hail the film as the 'next big thing' or are going to add it to the list of the 'biggest disaster' of the year, can be traced within a day just by the memes on the movie. And exactly that seems to have happened with Thugs of Hindostan (Thugs of Hindustan). While the critics have slammed the film left, right and centre; audience too are coming up with hilarious memes on it.

The Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh starrer had promised some big box office numbers and trade pundits had predicted that the film would shatter many box office records. However, barely 15 minutes into the film, and you'd know the film is not at all what we expected it to be. Talents like Katrina Kaif and Amitabh Bachchan are thoroughly wasted in the film. Aamir does get close to catching audience's attention, but the sloppy dialogues and choppy pace doesn't allow him to do that. Adding salt to the injury, the film which is being panned by the critics has also been leaked online as illegal websites are offering paths to download the entire movie.

Though the film may not break any previous box-office records, it is expected to make the money invested through the first few days (till the word gets out) and through satellite rights.

Let's take a look at some of the most hilarious memes on Thugs of Hindostan (Thugs of Hindustan).

When you give 5 stars to #ThugsOfHindostan pic.twitter.com/p6ycHUJX9U — Thain Thain Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) November 8, 2018

Her is my #ThugsOfHindostan review.



First half : total mess



Second half : chair was comfortable, AC was optimum and blanket was really soft. I slept very well. — Froooood (@newshungree) November 8, 2018

People coming out of movie theater after watching #ThugsOfHindostan pic.twitter.com/AOEvL0qyY2 — PhD in Bakchodi (@Atheist_Krishna) November 8, 2018

#ThugsOfHindostan

When you come out after watching Thugs of Hindostan!!



pic.twitter.com/Qrjn2odKPq — #HowFootballSavedHumans (@Asad00635360) November 8, 2018

Pic 1 - Aamir khan in action Scene



Pic2 - Audience reaction #ThugsOfHindostan pic.twitter.com/DaJaoaXDBu — ᎻᏌNᎢᎬᎡ ᏚᏆNᏩᎻ ᶻᵉʳᵒ ᶜʰʳᶦˢᵗᵐᵃˢ ²⁰¹⁸ (@SRKsCombat1) November 8, 2018

When you have booked the tickets for #THUGSOFHINDOSTAN in advance and now you're reading the reviews on Twitter pic.twitter.com/OmMFzRuNKe — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) November 8, 2018

When you book tickets of #ThugsOfHindostan for evening Show ! ? pic.twitter.com/Rjstx7nWny — Name cannot be blank (@LadkaSarcastic) November 8, 2018

People asking for Refund from the theatre owners after the initial reviews : #ThugsOfHindostan pic.twitter.com/uvczU7WN8a — Abhishek kumar (@mpbsvs) November 8, 2018

#ThugsOfHindostan #Review i think Sajid Khan directed this film ??? — The Dark Knight (@itsMe_Rps) November 8, 2018