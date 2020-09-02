Three fans of power star Pawan Kalyan's fans were electrocuted to death while erecting a banner as a part of his birthday celebration. Jana Sena Party and Vakeel Saab team have announced Rs 4 lakh each as compensation for the deceased.

Pawan Kalyan, who is one of the most popular actors in the Telugu film industry, is turning 49 today. His fans have been trending his birthday for the last 50 days. The actor-turned-politician had requested his fans not to celebrate his birthday this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. But his fans clubs have erected banners in various parts of the Telugu states. However, one accident took place, while raising the banner.

Six fans of Pawan Kalyan were erecting a 25-feet banner of the actor the Shantipuram area in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh at 8.30 pm when its iron railing came in contact with a live wire. Three of them were electrocuted to death, while three others injured in the incident, according to the police.

The deceased have been identified as Somasekhar (30), his brother Rajendra (32) and their friend Arunachalam (28). The injured fans are reportedly undergoing treatment in the hospital. The police have registered a case under Section 174 of the CrPC for death due to electrocution and are investigating the case.

Immediately after the incident, the Jana Sena party released a statement, expressing their condolences. The party also announced financial support of Rs 2 lakh to the family of the deceased. Pawan Kalyan also expressed his condolences and stated that it was his responsibility to support the family.

On the other hand, Boney Kapoor, who is producing Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab, took to Twitter to wish Pawan Kalyan and release the motion poster of the film as his birthday gift. Meanwhile, he released a statement, expressing condolences the deceased fans' families. "With heavy hearts, we express our deepest condolences to the families of the three fans who unfortunately lost their lives, read his note.

Boney Kapoor also announced Rs 2 lakh compensation to their families. The producer added, "We, along with millions of others, express our solidarity to their families in this hour of grief. We come forward to announce financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased. We wish a speedy recovery to the injured. We also request all fans to value their lives and be safe. Team #VakeelSaab."