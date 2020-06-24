Boney Kapoor has put an end to the speculations around the theatrical release of Ajith Kumar's Valimai, Ajay Devgn's Maidaan, and Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab. The Bollywood producer has indicated that the three big films made on his banner will not be out directly on the OTT platform.

Speaking in an interview with the Hindustan Times, Boney Kapoor has said that his movies will see the light of the day in cinema halls. However, the 64-year old is not against the idea of producers releasing their flicks directly on the OTT platforms.

All Kinds of Platforms can Co-exist

"In my 40-year-long career (as a film producer), I must have produced as many films by now, and all of them have released in theatres. Going by my experience, I can confidently say that all kinds of platforms -- be it OTT, cinema halls or televison -- will co-exist, and thrive as well," the daily quotes him as saying.

Kapoor believes that there are films that need to be experienced in theatres and he is excited to release his three movies in cinema halls. The films made on his banner are in different stages of making.

OTT Platform a Blessing for Producers

Talking about producers releasing their films on the OTT platforms, Boney Kapoor said, "See, these are extraordinary times (due to Covid-19 pandemic) that none of us -- globally -- have witnessed before. Talking about movies, if a certain producer is ready with his/her film and can't afford to wait (for theatres to reopen) then OTT platforms can be a big blessing for them as they can easily recover their investments,"

His Bollywood film Maidaan stars Ajay Devgn. It is a sports drama that traces the golden era of football in India. His Ajith Kumar-starrer Valimai is an action thriller, directed by H Vinoth.

Pawan Kalyan's Telugu film Vakeel Saab is a remake of hit Bollywood flick Pink.