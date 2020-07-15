Here is good news for all the fans of power star Pawan Kalyan. The producers of Vakeel Saab are reportedly planning to offer them a surprise treat on the birthday of Jana Sena Party chief on September 2.

Pawan Kalyan will turn 49 on September 2 and his fans have started trending his birthday hashtag on social media 50 days ahead of the date. The hashtag #AdvanceHBDPawanKalyan has already gone viral with 27 million tweets. A fan named Akash kanagala tweeted, "Advance happy birthday power star Pawan Kalyan #AdvanceHBDPawanKalyan."

Dil Raju thrilled to see Pawan Kalyan's fans' excitement

Dil Raju is thrilled to see the excitement of Pawan Kalyan's fans and hype and craze surrounding his 49th birthday. The producer has planned to release the teaser of Vakeel Saab a treat for them on September 2. The team is currently busy with readying the first look video. It is rumoured that a musical number from this film will also be out before the release of its teaser.

Pawan Kalyan is making his comeback with Vakeel Saab and his fans have been eagerly waiting for its release. The movie commenced in Hyderabad on 20 January. Pawan Kalyan and Prakash Raj shot some intense scenes at Annapurna Studios until 26 February. Around 90% of its shooting has been completed and the rest of the filming will be wrapped up once the corona scare ends.

Vakeel Saab is the remake of Hindi film Pink, which about a girl, who tries to file an FIR against a politician's nephew after being molested. How a retired lawyer helps them to fight the case when the case gets rigged forms the crux of the story. Director Venu Sriram is said to have made some major changes to the script to suit the image of Pawan Kalyan and his fans are curious to see them.

Earlier this year, the makers of Vakeel Saab released its first look, which has got a superb response and doubled the viewers' expectations. They have released its first single Maguva Maguva, which has been sung by Sid Sriram and composed by Thaman S. This lyrical video has got 23 million views on YouTube.