Actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan, founder of Jana Sena, has asked the members from his own party and other political parties not to agitate over the Vizag gas leak tragedy when the nation is struggling to fight against deadly Coronavirus aka COVID-19 pandemic.

Focus on Help, not Agitation

According to the Power Star the focus of the people is to help the Gas Victims and not agitate. He wrote: "Certain political parties are doing agitations about 'LG polymers gas leak' in Visakhapatnam and it will only increase the numbers covid-19 patients and situation might go out of hand."

Urging his party members not to protests, he tweeted, "I request all Janasainiks & JSP leaders not to be part of such agitations, as this is not the right time for such agitations. Kindly, focus on helping victims families. Let's wait, till the final reports of state and central governments on gas leak."

People's Protest

The people of RR Venkatapuram village in Visakhapatnam staged a protest two days after the gas leak, which took 12 lives. The agitators expressed their anguish over the long-term impact of styrene leaked from the plant on the environment and on their health.

The people demanded the high-power committee formed by the government to probe the gas leak, interact with the people from the five villagers, surrounding the plant, and not with the company management alone.

Pawan Kalyan posted, "Let's wait, till the final reports of state and central governments on gas leak."

12 people died and hundreds of others were taken ill after styrene gas leaked from an LG Polymers plant near Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, 7 May. Visuals of people dropping unconscious on the streets were shared on social media, recalling the horrors of 1984 Bhopal gas leak. The deadly gas leaked reportedly when the plant was being reopened and spread over a radius of about three kilometers.