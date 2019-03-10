Bigg Boss Telugu 2 winner Kaushal Manda is joining Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP). It is said that he has taken this decision to escape from legal problems.

N Chandrababu Naidu, whose government is facing anti-incumbency, is leaving no stone unturned to bring his party to power in the impending Assembly elections. The TDP leader wants to attract youth voters and has approached Kaushal Manda, who has earned huge young fans with his stint on Bigg Boss Telugu 2, seeking his support.

Kaushal Manda reportedly met Chandrababu Naidu in Amaravati on Friday and minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao was also said to be present in this occasion. During this meeting, the actor expressed his support of TDP and also agreed to campaign for the party in upcoming assembly elections. He is said to be doing voluntary services to be closer to the people.

Kaushal Manda has a large number of fans, who are organized under the group called Kaushal Army and his association is expected to make a huge difference to the TDP in the elections. N Chandrababu Naidu is very happy with his support, which he believes will help him a lot to come back to power.

Kaushal Manda was recently in news for wrong reasons after some of his fans raised a red flag against him. Now his sudden decision to enter politics has fueled a new debate in the state. It is speculated that TDP has planned to bring Kaushal on board to put a check to Pawan Kalyan, who campaigned for the party in the previous election and is now fielding Jana Sena Party candidates against it.

After winner Bigg Boss Telugu 2 title, Kaushal Manda has claimed that he had got a call from the Prime Minister's office and he was getting Doctorate from a foreign university. A TV channel recently exposed his fake side. It also went on to prove irregularities in Kaushal Army Foundation with some fans making allegations against him live on a TV channel.

Kaushal Manda was said to be afraid of these revelations, which may land him in the legal hassles. He is said to have made up his mind to join hands with the TDP to escape from these complications. On the other hand, a TV channel, which exposed him, is a hardcore supporter of the TDP and the hopes to get some positive coverage from this channel.