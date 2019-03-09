Ram Gopal Varma's Lakshmi's NTR, which is slated for its theatrical release on March 22, is likely to have a negative impact on Nara Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP in the assembly elections in 2019.

Late legendary actor N.T. Rama Rao founded the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in 1982, emergedvictorious and went on to serve as Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh for seven years over three terms. But Lakshmi Parvathi's entry created havoc in the party that eventually led to the sad demise of the leader.

Lakshmi Parvathi entered NTR's life as a writer of his biography, but the situation forced him to tie the knot. She started interfering in party activities of TDP, which did not go down well with some of the party leaders, who were united under the leadership of his son-in-law Chandrababu Naidu. The fear of losing property due to her made NTR's children too join hands with Naidu.

Nara Chandrababu Naidu joined by NTR's children conspired to snatch the power from him. This insult and humiliation led to the death of the actor-turned-politician. Now, Lakshmi's NTR, which is based on Lakshmi Parvathi's book, throws light on the last days of NTR, which were filled with several controversies. The movie projects the TDP leader Naidu and NTR's children as his backstabbers.

Its posters, songs and trailers show that Lakshmi's NTR is set to tarnish the image of Nara Chandrababu Naidu and NTR's children. With the Ram Gopal Varma-directed movie hitting the screens weeks ahead of the elections, the film is likely to impact on the results of the TDP, which left no stone unturned to return to power for the next five years.

Nara Chandrababu Naidu came to power in 2014, making several promises to the people of Andhra Pradesh but failed to meet some of their expectations, especially with regard to Special Status to the state. On top of it, his government has been embroiled in several controversies. The TDP is now facing anti-incumbency, which is posing a big threat for the present government in the state.

Moreover, opposition YSRCP leader Jagan Mohan Reddy has emerged as a powerful opponent for Chandrababu Naidu, to better his record of winning 65 seats in the previous assembly election. Like his father YS Rajasekhara Reddy, he also toured (Padayatra) the state and exposed the drawbacks of the TDP government. In addition, K Chandrasekhara Rao, the chief minister of Telangana, has announced to join hands with him, while the BJP is expected to indirectly extend support to Jagan.

Even Jana Sena Party chief and actor-turned politician Pawan Kalyan, who campaigned for the TDP and BJP in the 2014 polls, has decided to field candidates from his party in this elections. Like Jagan, the 'power star' also toured the state to create awareness about the failure of Nara Chandrababu Naidu. It is said that his entry into politics will divide the votes of the Kapu community, which is another threat for the TDP led government.

These factors coupled with the impact of Lakshmi's NTR are likely to take a toll on the results of TDP in the impending assembly elections and may ruin the prospects of Naidu's TDP. It remains to be seen how the party stops its image from being further damaged by this movie.