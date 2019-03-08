Director RGV aka Ram Gopal Varma is holding a pre-release event named Simha Gharjana as a part of the promotion of Lakshmi's NTR. Many viewers are excited to know about the chief guest of this function.

Lakshmi's NTR is a biopic on the life of NT Rama Rao. The film is based on factual events related to NTR after Lakshmi Parvathi came into his life. NTR's love story intertwined with political conspiracies that led to his dethronement. It chronicles the crucial events like his struggles as a widower, his second marriage with Telugu research scholar Veeragandham Lakshmi Parvathi and the division of his political party.

This controversial subject has generated a lot of curiosity about Lakshmi's NTR, which is scheduled for release in the cinema halls. Ram Gopal Varma has already kick-started its publicity and released some interesting promos, which have doubled the hype and expectations about the film. Now, the director has planned to hold an event called Simha Gharjana as a part of its promotion.

Simha Gharjana function is being held at the Park Hyatt Hotel in Hyderabad at 6 pm. Ram Gopal Varma tweeted, "RGV / GUN SHOT FILMS along with GV FILMS and RAKESH REDDY / DEEPTHI BALAGIRI are launching "SIMHA GHARJANA" event of #LakshmisNTR at a grand event in Park Hyatt Hotel on 8th evng at 6 PM ..... Trailer 2 releasing 8 th morning 9.27 AM."

It is known that Lakshmi's NTR is a direct attack on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and NT Rama Rao's children. Hence, most of the celebs stayed away from talking about the film and its promos. Now, some viewers are wondering whether any celeb will come forward to attend the event Simha Gharjana as the chief guest.

Lakshmi's NTR is based on a book written by NT Rama Rao's second wife Lakshmi Parvathi. Ram Gopal Varma has co-written its script with Narendra Chary and co-directed it with Agasthya Manju. The film is produced by Rakesh Reddy and Deepthi Balagiri and P Vijay Kumar, Yagna Shetty, Sritej and Rajsekhar Aningi have played the lead role in the movie.

However, Ram Gopal Varma released the second trailer of Lakshmi's NTR this morning. The video has struck a chord with the filmgoers and is trending on social media. Many viewers are fallen flat over his courage to showcase a story of powerful people. A viewer named Kirak Kalyan commented on its trailer, "Real hero of RGV sir, daring greatly value for RGV sir, laxmi's ntr trailer first block buster of 2019."