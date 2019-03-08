Ram Gopal Varma has released the second trailer of Lakshmi's NTR, which launches a direct attack on Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

Lakshmi's NTR is another biographical movie on NT Rama Rao's life which is set to hit the screens after NTR: Kathanayakudu and Mahanayakudu. Ram Gopal Varma has already revealed that the movie throws light on the last days of late legendary actor and it is all about how Nara Chandrababu Naidu and his family members backstabbing him. The film is scheduled for a grand release on March 22.

The promos have generated a lot of curiosity about the story of Lakshmi's NTR. Ram Gopal Varma has already released a trailer, which has got over 10 million views - the highest number for a RGV film. He had planned to unveil another trailer just days ahead of its theatrical release.

But Ram Gopal Varma took to his Twitter account on Thursday to announce its advanced release. The controversial director tweeted, "NTR from heaven scolded me and asked me to prepone the release of #LakshmisNTR Theatrical Trailer to 9.27 Am tmrw 8 th morning."

Ram Gopal Varma released the second trailer of Lakshmi's NTR on his official YouTube channel at the promised time on Friday. Later, he took to Twitter to share its link and he also wrote, "Here is TRAILER 2 of #LakshmisNTR being dropped by NTR from heaven like a LAKSHMI ATOM BOMB."

The first trailer of Lakshmi's NTR was all about Lakshmi Parvathi's entry in NT Rama Rao's life, their hurried marriage and the objection from his family and party members. The second trailer is all about how Nara Chandrababu Naidu ganged up NTR's family and TDP party members against his father-in-law and snatch power from him. What strike the most from the trailer is the echoing of the dialogues.

When compared to the first trailer, the second trailer of Lakshmi's NTR, which starts off with an NTR's dialogue "Vaadu (CBN) Naa Pillalu Kalisi Nannu Champesaru," is more hard-hitting and it is a direct attack on Nara Chandrababu Naidu and NTR's children. It shows the movie, which is releasing in the theatres weeks before the general elections, could do potential damage to CBN and TDP image.