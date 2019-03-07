Ram Gopal Varma has released the music video of the second song Avasaram from Lakshmi's NTR. Sira Sri's lyrics have strike a chord with the audience and raises bar of expectations from the film.

Vennupotu, the first song from the Lakshmi's NTR, was released in December 2018 and it created a lot of buzz in the media with some TDP leaders protesting agaist the makers of the film. Months after this, Ram Gopal Varma announced to release its second song. The director tweeted on March 5. "The second song of #LakshmisNTR will release tomorrow morning the 7 th at 9.27 AM"

Ram Gopal Varma reminded his followers, "All relationships are need based "Avasaram" song video from #LakshmisNTR releasing in 39 minutes at 9.27 AM" He released the song on his YouTube Channel at the promised time, shared its link on Twitter and wrote, "Here is the AVASARAM song from #LakshmisNTR and no it is not sung by GHANTASALA .. Music by @Kalyanimalik31 and lyrics by @Sirasri"

Avasaram is a sad song, which apparently a part of narration of the story of Lakshmi's NTR.The movie is all about how people around NT Rama Rao used to bow down for power and all the relationships were based on their needs. The song sends out a strong message to the society.

What strikes the most of this song are Sira Sri's lyrics and Wilson Herald's voice. In reply to RGV's Twitter post, many expressed their happiness over them. But some audience are not happy with Kalyani Malik's music, as they feel that it could been better that could heighten the emotional quotient of the film.

Venkivij‏ @venkivij

The philosophy which is very "avasaram" to the people who are in relations illusion

Palle Sujith Reddy‏ @PalleSujith

Amazing lyrics not only related to #NTR garu, for all humans... A big hug to team

Inquisitive‏ @Inquisi10477273

Though Mastaaru has not sung it, the voice is very clear; unlike the current crop of mumble-jumble voices. Could have been better composed and music provided.

Lakshmi's NTR is a biographical drama film based on the real-life of former chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh NT Rama Rao from the perspective of Lakshmi Parvati as well as NT Rama Rao during his last days. The film is directed by Ram Gopal Varma and Agasthya Manju and produced by YSR Congress Party member Rakesh Reddy.