Popular stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra, who holds grudge against Arnab Goswami, spoke about the Congress goons' attack on Arnab Goswami and his wife and told them to ask him whether he is a Journalist or a Coward.

Kunal Kamra recently created a big headline after he allegedl assaulted Arnab Goswami on a flight. Post this incident, the standup comedian was banned from travelling through some Indian airlines. Ever since, has been ranting against Arnab Goswami, the editor and owner of news channel Republic TV, for one or the other reason.

Arnab Goswami questioned Congress President Sonia Gandhi's silence on the Palghar incident on April 22. He asked if Sonia would remain silent if Christian padres had been lynched instead of Hindu sadhus in Palghar. This created quite a stir and an FIR has been filed against the TV editor over his remarks. He faced severe criticism for it with #ArrestAntiIndiaArnab trending on social media.

In a series of tweets, Kunal Kamra mocked Arnab Goswami. He tweeted. "Arnab's side burns are bigger than his contribution to Indian Journalism..." "Life is so unfair that for nature both Myself & Arnab are just the same...human beings..." "Had Vivek Agnihotri directed Four More Shots Please all the break ups in the show would be because of the Gandhi Family." "Let's see what Arnab chooses to debate tonight, Aur yeh sawal sirf main nahi puchta hai Bharat... #ArrestAntiIndiaArnab."

Along with his wife, the Republic TV Editor-in-Chief was attacked in Mumbai on Thursday midnight while he was returning home. The bike-borne goons hurled bottles on the windshield and banged the windows of his car. After his security caught them, the goons confessed that they were sent on behalf of Congress. They are being interrogated at the NM Joshi Marg Police Station in Mumbai.

Kunal Kamra took to his Twitter account this morning to mock Arnab Goswami again. The comedian tweeted, "I condemn the attack that 'congress goons' apparently did on Arnab last night... There's a way to protest, next time just pretend to be a Fan, smile at him & give a polite knock to his window, as he rolls down expecting a compliment just ask him if he's a Journalist or a Coward."