Comedian Kunal Kamra who never fails to take a dig at various politicians, bureaucrats, and many other famous personalities became a butt of the joke himself when he instigated and poked his co-passenger renowned journalist Arnab Goswami in flight.

Kunal Kamra abused and heckled senior journalist Arnab Goswami on a flight from Mumbai to Lucknow. Kunal Kamra then took to Twitter to upload a partial video where he is seen heckling Arnab Goswami, who is trying to ignore Kunal who kept on poking him.

To which an agitated Arnab called him 'mentally unstable'. The entire series of events was shared by Kunal Kamra on his Twitter.

Met Arnab Goswami on a flight & gave him a monologue about his ‘journalism’



All he did was call me mentally unstable & after sometime I had no choice but to return to my seat.



The entire flight I’ll keep pretending to use the loo just to tell him he’s piece of SHIT



F*CK Arnab — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) January 28, 2020

I did this for my hero...

I did it for Rohit pic.twitter.com/aMSdiTanHo — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) January 28, 2020

After this incident, IndiGo on Tuesday suspended stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra from flying with the private airline for six months.

@MoCA_GoI @HardeepSPuri In light of the recent incident on board 6E 5317 from Mumbai to Lucknow, we wish to inform that we are suspending Mr. Kunal Kamra from flying with IndiGo for a period of six months, as his conduct onboard was unacceptable behaviour. 1/2 — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) January 28, 2020

Civil Aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri also condemned Kamra's behaviour and advised other airlines to impose restrictions on him

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra was suspended from flying by IndiGo and Air India on Tuesday after he allegedly accosted journalist Arnab Goswami aboard one of its flights from Mumbai to Lucknow.

#FlyAI: In view of the incident onboard @IndiGo6E, Air India wishes to inform that conduct of Person concerned is unacceptable.With a view to discourage such behavior onboard flts, Mr Kunal Kamra is suspended from flying on any Air India flt until further notice. @HardeepSPuri . — Air India (@airindiain) January 28, 2020

"In light of the recent incident on board 6E 5317 from Mumbai to Lucknow, we wish to inform that we are suspending Kunal Kamra from flying with IndiGo for a period of six months, as his conduct onboard was unacceptable behaviour," the IndiGo airline said in a tweet while tagging Civil Aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

"Hereby, we wish to advise our passengers to refrain from indulging in personal slander whilst onboard, as this can potentially compromise the safety of fellow passengers," he added.

After Indigo, AirIndia and now Spice Jet barring Kunal on their flight. The comedian lost his cool and sarcastically mocked the decision of the Civil Aviation Minister.

Check out the series of Tweets by Kunal Kamra:

I had 4kgs excess luggage once, your card machine wasn’t working & I didn’t have cash...



He said “Jane do sir”



I said “Nahi, aapki airline debt main hai, Main paise de ke jaunga.”



I waited till he could figure how to take my money.



Acha Sila diya tune mere pyaar ka... https://t.co/lLcLAhvFTR — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) January 28, 2020

To all you ‘Nationalists’,



A member of the Anti-national club approached Arnab for a dialogue, he could educate me better on national interests & how I should keep nation first... instead of that he chose to watch some shitty movie & not engage.



Arnab your mask is off... — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) January 28, 2020

IRCTC ka website Nahi Khul raha...

Kare to Kare kya bole toh bole kya

??? — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) January 28, 2020

I used to earlier make calculated decisions using my mind & I use to care about how the work I put out makes me look...



The mind is a coward & takes calculated risks & measures rewards, I’m no more a mathematician I now follow my heart...



The heart is stupid ??? — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) January 29, 2020

FYI - Arnab Goswami was in my

flight again this morning while returning from lucknow... I again asked him politely if he wants to have a honest discussion he with his verbal arrogant hand jester he asked me to move away & I did that... — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) January 29, 2020

Modiji can I walk yaan uspe bhi baan hai...



??? https://t.co/tDDfgK6JxT — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) January 29, 2020

However, Arnab Goswami hasn't shared any tweet or spoke about the incident that happened in the fight between him and Kunal Kamra.