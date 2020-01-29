Kunal Kamra and Arnab Goswami
Comedian Kunal Kamra who never fails to take a dig at various politicians, bureaucrats, and many other famous personalities became a butt of the joke himself when he instigated and poked his co-passenger renowned journalist Arnab Goswami in flight.

Kunal Kamra abused and heckled senior journalist Arnab Goswami on a flight from Mumbai to Lucknow. Kunal Kamra then took to Twitter to upload a partial video where he is seen heckling Arnab Goswami, who is trying to ignore Kunal who kept on poking him.

To which an agitated Arnab called him 'mentally unstable'. The entire series of events was shared by Kunal Kamra on his Twitter.

 After this incident, IndiGo on Tuesday suspended stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra from flying with the private airline for six months.

Civil Aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri also condemned Kamra's behaviour and advised other airlines to impose restrictions on him

"In light of the recent incident on board 6E 5317 from Mumbai to Lucknow, we wish to inform that we are suspending Kunal Kamra from flying with IndiGo for a period of six months, as his conduct onboard was unacceptable behaviour," the IndiGo airline said in a tweet while tagging Civil Aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

 "Hereby, we wish to advise our passengers to refrain from indulging in personal slander whilst onboard, as this can potentially compromise the safety of fellow passengers," he added.

After Indigo, AirIndia and now Spice Jet barring Kunal on their flight. The comedian lost his cool and sarcastically mocked the decision of the Civil Aviation Minister.  

However, Arnab Goswami hasn't shared any tweet or spoke about the incident that happened in the fight between him and Kunal Kamra.

 