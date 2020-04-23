Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami was attacked in Mumbai on Thursday midnight while he was returning home. Goswami was with his wife when the goons hurled bottles on the car windshield. The bike-borne goons also banged the windows of Arnab's car.

According to Republic TV, the goons confessed that the attackers were sent on behalf of Congress. The attackers have been caught and are being interrogated by the police. The attack took place post 12 midnight when he and his wife were leaving the studio.

Sambit Patra, BJP spokesperson, condemned the attack and said: "I condemn the violent attack on Mr. Arnab Goswami & His Wife in Mumbai! This is not how street thuggery can take over Freedom of Expression. Maharashtra Government needs to seriously look into this. The perpetrators should not go unpunished!"

This is a developing story...