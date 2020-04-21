In the aftermath of the Palghar mob lynching, where two Hindu godmen were beaten to death, popular journalist and founding member of Republic TV, Arnab Goswami announced his resignation from the Editors' Guild of India, blaming the organisation of two-facedness and hypocrisy.

Targetting veteran journalist Shekhar Gupta, the president of the Editors' Guild of India, Arnab Goswami accused him of not speaking up against the spread of fake news during this coronavirus outbreak.

Shekhar Gupta, you hear it from me first. Whatever has been remaining of the credibility of the Editors' Guild of India has been destroyed by the abject silence on a series of fake news stories. The Editors' Guild has become a self-serving organisation. I, hereby, resign for absolute compromise of editorial ethics. I accuse you Shekhar Gupta of leading the compromise on journalism for not speaking on incidents like this," announced Goswami on live TV.

Twitter can't keep calm

Users on the micro-blogging site Twitter had a ball as this intensified on Tuesday. A number of profiles took to Twitter to comment on the matter, following Arnab Goswami's resignation from the Editors' Guild of India.

Congress spokesperson Sanjay Jha took to Twitter saying, "I think criticism of Arnab Goswami is unjustified. In these times he is doing his best to keep us entertained."

"#ArnabGoswami resigns from membership of #EditorsGuild of India. Credibility of Editors Guild of India jumps to new record highs," a tweet from an account read.

"#ArnabGoswami u nailed it. Ur resignation from #EditorsGuiltofIndia is a slap to the fake ,hypocrite liberals..Journalism needs more rational and courageous men like u."

Another user said, "Arnab Goswami resigns from the Editors Guild of India on live TV, surprising the nation and revealing he had been a member in the first place."