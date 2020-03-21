Kanika Kapoor testing positive for Coronavirus has left many in shock, especially since she hid her travel history from authorities. This has led to numerous questions as to celebrities and their responsibility.

Arnab Goswami lashed out at celebrities, particularly to Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra yesterday about attending parties. Especially with the ongoing crisis, he questioned their actions and their responsibility towards society.

Arnab fires shots at Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Kanika Kapoor was declared positive yesterday after she had returned from her travel. The Bollywood singer was also booked by authorities for negligence. She hid her travel history and even attended high profile parties. This has led to a backlash from celebrities and public alike about her actions. With the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, it makes her actions even more questionable.

In the wake of the crisis, Arnab Goswami spoke on the matter yesterday on national television when he took some other names. He pointed fingers at Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas who attended their friend Isha Ambani's Holi party which numerous celebrities had attended.

The news anchor said, "Another irresponsible Bollywood name (Priyanka Chopra) first flew down from America with her husband and attended two high-profile Holi parties. One in Mumbai and one in Pune. Now that's irresponsible. Now there's no point, and let me repeat it, there's no point in being the ambassador for World Health Organisation or any other global organisation if you are going to behave so irresponsibly in your own country and be so irresponsible towards your own people."

'No point in being the ambassador for World Health Organisation'

He took a complete potshot by playing videos of her videos where she called for precautions. He went ahead and spoke about the callousness that the two showed, "I mean Priyanka Chopra is going around tweeting 'I'm going to do this video and that video.

I am going to be talking on behalf of the WHO.' I mean what rubbish. She and her husband Nick, whatever his name is, have been partying nonstop...You wouldn't be doing this in America Priyanka. You would only be doing this in India because, in India, you think you are the VVIP and you can break the rules."

Arnab Goswami also called out Shahid Kapoor for supporting PM Modi on social media when he went to the gym despite the lockdown in Mumbai. Celebrities who are in the public eye have their actions dogged by everyone and the media. It's only obvious then that when there's a crisis they will be the first to be questioned.

The negligence Kanika Kapoor has shown and celebrities contradicting words with action might put people off. We don't know if we'll be hearing the end of Arnab Goswami's rant anytime soon though.