Jyothi, who is popularly known as Savitri, is said to have quit hit TV show Teenmaar to take part in Akkineni Nagarjuna's Bigg Boss Telugu 3. Bithiri Sathi is shocked to learn about her decision.

Jyothi and Chevella Ravi rose to fame with their stint as a news presenter Savitri and reporter Bithiri Sathi, respectively, on TV show Teenmaar. Sathi was recently seen judging TV show Joolakataka along with Udayabhanu. Now, Savitri is rumoured to be entering Bigg Boss Telugu 3 as a contestant.

Bigg Boss Telugu 3 is set to go on air from July 21 and the makers are yet to announce the names of participants of the show. Rumour-mongers have named several celebs as the contestants of the reality TV show and Savitri is one among them. The speculations doing the rounds after she quit TV show Teenmaar.

Talking about her decision, Bithiri Sathi said that it was a big surprise for him as well as the owners of the TV channel, which airs Teenmaar. "It was very shocking but it can happen any day. All we can do now is wish her the best for her future endeavours," Ravi recently told the Times of India.

Bithiri Sathi said that he does not have any official confirmation on Savitri entering Bigg Boss Telugu 3, "I was aware of the speculations too. But I never believed in them. I don't know if these speculations are true too. But again, who doesn't want to see a popular face like Savitri on a show like Bigg Boss?" he added.

When asked about Jyothi's chances of success in Bigg Boss Telugu 3, Bithiri Sathi said, "Keeping success and failure aside, she is a good human being and I'm sure people will also get to know the same through Bigg Boss. She will be her charming self in the show as well."