Star Maa has finally announced the official launch date of Bigg Boss Telugu 3, which is hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna. After this, a list of 14 contestants/participants has started doing rounds on social media.

Bigg Boss Telugu has completed two successful seasons. While the audience eagerly waited for the third season, the makers of the show were facing several problems with regard to the selection of its host and contestants. When the Tamil and Marathi versions of this show went on air, the viewers desperately started trolling the bosses of the TV channel over the delay in the launch of the show.

In the second week of June, the makers of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 revealed that Akkineni Nagarjuna would host the show, which would go on air soon. The news came as a big solace to the TV audience, who were happy thinking that finally they would get to watch this hit reality TV show.

On July 10, the bosses of starrer tweeted a teaser, in which Nagarjuna is showing some fake people, who were acting to showcase their unreal positions. He is also seen saying that there will be no acting on Bigg Boss Telugu 3 and you will get to see live real action for 100 days on this show. The makers also tweeted "No Acting.. Only Reality!!! ️#BiggBossTelugu3 Starting 21st July at 9 PM on @StarMaa."

Several speculations were made about the contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 and the names of some popular celebs from various fields were linked with this show. Some of them have denied the reports, while others kept mum on the issue. Based on these reports, there is a list of 14 participants has been doing rounds in the media.

Here are the names of possible contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu 3:

1. Tarun

2. Udaya Bhanu

3. Singer Hemachandra

4. Teenmaar Savitri

5. Sri Reddy

6. Viva Harsha

7. KA Paul

8. Anchor Srimukhi

9. Anchor Lasya

10. Mahatalli fame Jahnavi

11. Raghu Master

12. Singer Rahul

13. Varun Sandesh

14. Common Man