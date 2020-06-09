Bollywood actor Anupam Kher and filmmaker Ashoke Pandit are heartbroken over the killing of lone Kashmiri Pandit, Sarpanch Ajay Pandita. They have condemned his murder and demanded justice.

Approximately 3 to 6 lakh Hindus were forced to flee the Kashmir Valley as a result of being targetted by the JKLF and the Islamist insurgents during late 1989 and early 1990. Only 2,000–3,000 remained there in 2016. Anupam Kher and Ashoke Pandit are among some influential people, who are fighting for the justice for the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits. The two were shocked and sadden to hear about Ajay Pandita's murder.

Anupam Kher took to share his video condemning Ajay Pandita's murder and captioned it, "Deeply saddened & angry at the merciless killing of the lone #KashmiriPandit sarpanch #AjayPandita in Anantnag yesterday. My heartfelt condolences to his family. There is an obvious silence from the usual suspects who cry their heart hoarse otherwise. #JusticeForAjayPandita."

Soon after hearing the news, Ashoke Pandit tweeted, "#KashmiriHindus continue to b killed by Pak sponsored terrorists in Kashmir.Tdy Ajay Pandita a Sarpanch near Anantnag ws martyred. Deepest condolences to d breaved family whch must b totally devasted. Safety of public servants is d prime responsibity of d govt."

Ashoke Pandit shared a viral video of Pandit's and wrote, "The screams of #KashmiriPandits continue to echo within the mountains of the valley since last 30 yrs of our genocide. The family of martyr #AjayPandita (Sarpanch) on the streets of Anantnag is crying for justice. #Liberalsremainsilent. #KashmiriHinduslifematters. ॐ शांति! ॐ शांति!"

Filmmaker urges govt to compensate his family with Rs 50 lakh and job

The filmmaker urged the government to compensate his family with Rs 50 lakh and a job for his family member. Ashoke Pandit tweeted, "I demand the status of a #Martyr to #AjayPandita (Sarpanch) who was killed today in the valley by terrorists. A compensation of atleast 50 lacs & a govt. job to his family member. The killers should be hanged in public. #KashmiriHinduLivesMatter #KashmirSarpanchKilled."

He questioned the nationalists on their silence over Ajay's murder. He tweeted, "Hours before #AjayPandita a Sarpanch was martyrd on d streets of Kashmir. D entire KP community is In a state of shock along with other nationalists bt there's a criminal silence of d entire cabal who lectures us on #HumanRightsViolations. Illustration courtesy @diyminiatures."

Ashoke Pandit added, "Sacred thread soaked in blood which is tied on d arm of #ShahidAjayPandita reflects d pain, agony & suffering of 7 lac #KashmiriPandits since last 30 yrs. D screams of #SarlaBhat #PremnathBhat #TikalalTaploo &many others stl echoes in our ears. #KashmiriHinduLivesMatter."

Ashoke Pandit tweeted the video of Ajay's funeral procession and wrote, "The last journey of #Martyr #AjayPandita who was killed in #Kashmir ystrdy. When will We stop listening to screams of our brethren's? Till when will our tears be on sale? Till when the blood of security forces & KP's flow in the #RiverJhelum? #kashmiripanditlivesmatter."

