A Kashmiri Pandit sarpanch was shot dead by militants in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, June 8.

The deceased, identified as Ajay Pandit, was the sarpanch of Larkipora area in Anantnag district and a member of the Congress party. He was shot at by militants in his native village at around 6 pm today, a police official confirmed.

The official also stated that the 40-year-old village leader was rushed to a hospital nearby where he succumbed to injuries.

Former Jammu Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija Mufti has condemned the incident from her mother's social media account. "Terrible news.Condolences to the family. Shrinking political space in Kashmir has made political party workers all the more vulnerable. They are stuck between punitive actions of a vindictive government & militants on the other end," Iltija Mufti wrote.

Condemning Ajay Pandit's killing, a spokesman of the Congress said that he was a dedicated party worker.

However, no militant outfit has claimed the responsibility for the killing at the time of filing the report.

