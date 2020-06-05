Twitter wars and spats have become a common sighting. And where there are controversial opinions there will be controversial replies. Anubhav Sinha is known for his explosive tweets and open criticism of many issues in the country.

Today, Anubhav Sinha shared his views on Twitter, and asked all the countrymen to pick a date and apologise to the minorities of the country. In reply to his tweet the Chief Advisory of FWICE Ashoke Pandit, didn't take kindly and instead had a counter demand to make.

Anubhav Sinha has always been vocal on Twitter about politics and the state of things in India. His views, however, haven't always been welcome. The director behind films like Article 15 and Thappad, has often been known outside of filmmaking for his hard-hitting opinions.

The Bollywood director tweeted asking Indians to apologise to minorities, "I challenge Hindustanis, pick a date, kneel before the country's minorities and apologise. Will you do so on #2October? Let's ask forgiveness for the many years gone by. Get ahead of Twitter and FB."

मैं हिंदुस्तानियों को challenge करता हूँ, एक तारीख़ तय करो और देश की minorities के सामने एक घुटने पे झुक के दिखाओ। करते हो #२अक्टूबर को? माफ़ी माँगते हैं इतने सालों की। Twitter FB से आगे निकलो। — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) June 4, 2020

The tweet exploded with responses, one reply that came his way was from Chief Advisory of FWICE, Ashoke Pandit who wrote, "Let's start with Kashmir and ask for forgiveness by making the Muslims there kneel! They have made 8 lakh Kashmiri Hindus homeless! Then make the Gandhi family kneel for the Sanskrit massacre! It's a long list will keep sending!"

चलिए कश्मीर से शुरुआत करिए और वहाँ के मुसलमानों के घुटने टिकवा कर माफ़ी मंगवाइए ! ४ लाख कश्मीरी हिन्दुओं को बेघर किया है उन लोगों ने ! फिर गांधी परिवार के घूटने टिकवा देना सिखों के नरसंघार के लिए ! लम्बी लिस्ट है भेजता रहूँगा ! https://t.co/ZnR9lzUaKQ — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) June 5, 2020

He didn't stop there, "Friend, I belong to an industry where thousands of Sikh Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, Hindus and members of other communities work together in love! In the same way, everybody lives together in the country as one! Stop funding those who divide the country!"

दोस्त हम एक ऐसे इंडस्ट्री को बिलोंग करते हैं जहाँ हज़ारों सिख मुसलमान, सिख, इसायी , हिंदू और अन्य क़ौम के लोग एक साथ प्यार से काम करते हैं ! ठीक इसी तरह देश में भी सब मिल कर रहते हैं ! देश के टुकड़े करने वालों को फ़ंड करना बंद कर दीजिए ! https://t.co/ZnR9lzUaKQ — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) June 5, 2020

Ashoke Pandit continued with more, "I request Indians, fix a date and ask all the Urban Naxals of the country, the award-returning gang, the kitty party journalists, the Tukde Tukde gang on 2nd October to kneel and apologise! These have become cancers in the country!"