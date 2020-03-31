'Game of Thrones' star Emilia Clarke is hoping to raise £250,000 by asking people to donate the money for her charity 'SameYou' and 12 lucky people will get to have dinner with the actress.

In a video posted on Instagram, the Daenerys of Game of Thrones can be heard saying "I'm coming at you with a little request. Would you help me? Would you like to help me, please, raise £250,000 for SameYou's COVID-19 Relief Fund."

The Twelve lucky ones

Explaining the process of having dinner, the actress says after donating to the fund and ticking a box, a randomised selection process will select 12 people who will join me for dinner 'virtually'.

It is going to be interesting and discussion on things like isolation fear, funny videos and lot more things to do, the actress added.

The Covid Relief Fund will help in freeing up the hospital beds needed to deal with the pandemic, to care for those who also need a space to heal, the actress wrote on Instagram.

Suffered brain aneurysms

Emilia Clarke rose to prominence in the HBO television series Game of Thrones for her breakthrough role as Daenerys Targaryen. The role has gained her critical acclaim, international recognition and numerous awards, including four nominations for the Primetime Emmy Award.

In 2019, following the diagnosis of brain aneurysms she suffered in year 2011 and 2013, Clarke launched her own 'SameYou' charity. The organisation seeks to expand access to neurorehabilitation for young people following a stroke or brain injury.

Few days ago Game of Thrones star Indira Varma tested positive for coronavirus.The actress starred at Ellaria Sand and joined the show in the fourth edition.

Confirming her being tested positive she added "I'm in bed with it and it's not nice. Stay safe and healthy and be kind to your fellow people."

The number of people affected with coronavirus has been rising everyday with number now passing beyond 8 lakh worldwide and death toll climbing to 38,700.