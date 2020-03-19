Game of Thrones star Indira Varma has tested positive for coronavirus, the actress revealed on social media. The actress played Ellaria Sand and joined HBO series in the fourth edition.

Indira was rehearsing for a play with the fellow co-stars of 'GOT' star Emilia Clarke at the Playhouse Theatre in London, Dailymail reported.

Revealing on Instagram

Sharing a selfie on Instagram with other members, the actress wrote "So sad our and so many other shows around the world have gone dark affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

We hope to be back soon and urge you all (and the govt) to support us when we do.

Phoenix/ Seagull rising from the ashes".

Confirming her being tested positive she added "I'm in bed with it and it's not nice. Stay safe and healthy and be kind to your fellow people."

Indira's revealation comes after fellow GOT star Kristofer Hivju announced that he tested positive for coronavirus, as the Covid-19 condition continues to spread around the world.

"Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus. My family and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health - I only have mild symptoms of a cold," said Hivju in a post.

Made her debut in Kamasutra

The British actress made her film debut and her first major role was in Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love. She has gone on to appear in the television series The Canterbury Tales, Rome, Luther, Human Target, and Game of Thrones.

In September 2016, she began starring in the ITV/Netflix series Paranoid, as DS Nina Suresh. She also stars in the new Amazon Prime series, Carnival Row.

Varma has married actor Colin Tierney. The pair now reside in Hornsey, North London, with their daughter, Evelyn.

Coronavirus: Varma joins celebrities list

Varma joins, Hivju, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba and Olga Kurylenko among the Hollywood celebrities who contracted the virus.