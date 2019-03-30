Game of Thrones is undoubtedly the biggest TV show on the planet. With over a million fans eagerly waiting to see the season eight of this epic fantasy drama, one should wonder what actually went through during the making of this series that showed rape, incest, brutal murders, and other gore drama.

There are hundreds of people working around the clock to make Game of Thrones the highest rated TV show. Fans from all around the globe are always talking about the show and the characters. However, the filming process and the lives of all the actors of the show has also stirred several fans.

HBO's Game of Thrones remained in news for several reasons. At the very beginning, the show was famous for its dialogues and the way it portrayed nudity. However, over the last couple of seasons, the show has dedicated itself to the intense drama and now we don't get to see those nude scenes that much.

In the last eight years, Game of Thrones stars personal life has created several reports and ahead of its April premiere, RadarOnline has comprised a list of such records that we read about Game of Thrones stars since season one.

Lena Headey's walk of shame:

If you have ardently followed Game of Thrones, you must remember the infamous walk made by Cersei Lannister. Lena Headey was naked in that scene and she had to walk in front of so many other artists. Lena knew that it was all part of a job but she was "f**king terrified." In addition to this, the Cersei's nude walk through King's Landing even caused problems between the producers of the show and the leaders of the Church where the crew had been shooting.

Sophie Turner smoked weed with Maisie Williams:

Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones, revealed some shocking details about her onscreen sister. As per Sophie, along with Maisie Williams, she used to smoke weed after filming the fantasy show.

"We'd get high and then we'd sit in the bath together and we'd rub makeup brushes on our faces. It's fun," Sophie had said in the past.

Jason Momoa's #MeToo moment:

Jason Momoa played the role of Khal Drogo in season 1 of Game of Thrones. In the show, Khal was a brutal leader and in the beginning, he did not respect anyone but himself. He was a violent one and fans were sure that if he was not dead, he would have won the Iron Throne by now. Whatever the case is, back in 2011, Jason Momoa joked about Khal Drogo's raping Daenerys Targaryen.

"As far as sci-fi and fantasy, I love that genre because there are so many things you can do, like rip someone's tongue out of their throat and get away with it – and rape beautiful women."

Aquaman movie star later apologized on his remarks but still, his earlier statement was shocking.

Kit Harington's nude photo leak scandal:

In the past, there were some serious allegations made on Kit Harington by a Russian model Olga Vlaslova. As per the model, she met Kit in Luxembourg and ever proceeded to have sex together. As per the serious allegations, Kit was engaged to Rose Leslie at that time.

After the absurd allegations surfaced, Kit Harington's rep denied the accusation and stated that "The allegations in this story are completely false. He's never even been to Luxembourg nor has he ever met Olga Vlaslova."