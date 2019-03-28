Game of Thrones season 8 may show the fall of Jon Snow. From the several speculations and the theories, it looks like Sansa Stark's cousin brother won't survive the end battle.

Over the years, hundreds of theories have been discussed when it comes to Jon Snow in Game of Thrones. Ahead of its season eight's premiere, we bring you some of the best theories about the King in the North that might be true or would change the show, even if something like this remotely happens.

Jon Snow marrying Cersei Lannister:

This is a far-fetched theory about Jon Snow and Cersei Lannister. Cersei has killed Ned Stark and on her orders, House Frey executed several key members from the Stark family. In the season seven of Game of Thrones, it was revealed that both Jon and Cersei have absolute contempt for each other but at the same time, Jon needs to save everyone from the Night King and Cersei wishes to rule all the Seven Kingdoms. If these two join hands and become partners, then they would become the strongest allies, who can put an end to the White Walkers.

If Jon Snow marries Cersei Lannister, then it will break the heart of Daenerys Targaryen and we might never know how the mother of the dragons will react to this betrayal.

Jon Snow becoming Night King:

If you don't know how to put an end to your enemy, the best way is to join hands with him. There is this interesting theory about Jon Snow that suggests that after the death of Daenerys Targaryen and her two dragons, Jon Snow will be left alone and will have no idea how to end Night King. He will then understand that Night King wishes to transform him into a White Walker so that he can go and retire. Jon will accept the offer and will take all the White Walkers beyond the wall and will never come back.

This sounds like a fairytale in which the Prince solves everything, but as we all know, Game of Thrones is anything but a fairytale.

Jon Snow's son is Azor Ahai:

We know that Jon Snow is now in a relationship with his aunt Daenerys Targaryen. They might have a child in the upcoming season and their child would become the promised prince. The young prince will reunite all the Seven Kingdoms as it will have the blood of a dragon and a wolf. He would become the mightiest warrior and will ultimately sit on the Iron Throne.

Kit Harington will reprise his role of Jon Snow in Game of Thrones season 8. The award-winning show will return in mid-April on HBO and other streaming services.