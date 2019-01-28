Game of Thrones Season 8 is going to be full of surprises and will keep the viewers on the edge of their seats. One of the most important episodes in the upcoming season eight of Game of Thrones is going to be the one where Jon Snow (Kit Harington) will meet Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) for one more time. Is there a possible marriage on the cards and if that happens, how is Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) going to react to this?

We recently speculated on how Game of Thrones season 8 episode 1 is going to show the emotional reunion between Jon Snow and Arya Stark (Maisie Williams). At the same time, we also reported about Cersei's meeting with Jon Snow in the final season of Game of Thrones. In the previous season, viewers also saw Cersei was again pregnant.

Furthermore, upon meeting Jon and Daenerys at the King's Landing, Cersei demanded that Jon must call her his queen, which he openly declined. But since it's Game of Thrones and anything can happen in the final seasons, fans are speculating whether they get to see a possible marriage between Cersei and Jon to save the seven kingdoms.

In Game of Thrones season six, Cersei Lannister took her revenge and a lot of Westeros is genuinely scared of her. Besides this, she has lost all of her children and if we consider her last conversation with her brother Jamie Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) then it won't be wrong to say that she is on the verge of descending into madness. If she wants to regain the confidence of her disciples and wants to rule the seven kingdoms then she will be needing a strong ally.

Furthermore, given Cersei's condition, it is highly unlikely that she wishes to marry someone — let alone Jon Snow. In addition to this, the Lannisters have killed almost all of the Stark family and Jon won't be settling down with his worst enemy but if they could somehow come to some arrangement that will benefit both of them. If their union can somehow put an end to White Walkers, then fans cannot rule out the possibility of seeing their marriage in the upcoming season eight.

If Jon Snow marries Cersei Lannister, then he will have the army of both the King's Landing and Winterfell, which can actually help him defeat the White Walkers.

In several interviews, Game of Thrones cast has revealed that the finale episodes of season eight will divide the fans into two camps. Meanwhile, it is also being stated by the cast that there are chances that viewers will be disappointed by the end. Could it mean that we get to see a marriage between Cersei and Jon, which will divide the fans? At this point, fans can only speculate and wait for the final season to premiere on HBO.