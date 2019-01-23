Okay, so we're mere months away from the final season of Game of Thrones. And as such, it is getting difficult for the HBO show's stars to keep tight-lipped about possible spoilers and we for one are glad.

Sophie Turner may have to take the cake for spilling the best beans when it comes to the final season. In fact, she may have straight up ruined the entire show's ending to an absurdly lucky group of people.

"I'm so bad at keeping secrets," she told W magazine. "I don't think people tell me things anymore because they know that I can't keep them. I've already told the ending of Game of Thrones to a few people."

Okay, what? Was she drunk? "Nope, sober," she said. "I was like, 'Hey, if you want to know, I'll tell you.' But it's people that I know, not random people. It's people that I know will keep the secret."

But it isn't just Sansa Stark who has loose lips. Sophie Turner's apparent BFF Maisie Williams discussed the ending with her family as well. "It's about all of these disparate characters coming together to face a common enemy, dealing with their own past, and defining the person they want to be in the face of certain death," co-executive producer Bryan Cogman told EW about the final season.

Okay, so we'll have to wait for April to find out what exactly happens in the final season of Game of Thrones. But it does raise the question, what exactly did Sophie reveal to her friends and will it change by the time the season airs for the rest of us.

Maybe she confirmed that Sansa Stark will lay claim to the Iron throne after all. We guess we'll just have to wait and see.