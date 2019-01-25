Game of Thrones season eight is going to be the most anticipated season in all the television history. The anticipation and excitements are running high and fans are now wondering what they get to see in the very first episode of season eight. As per the recently released teaser trailer, it looks like Game of Thrones season 8 episode 1 is probably going to show the long-awaited reunion between Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Arya Stark (Maisie Williams).

The recently released trailer of Game of Thrones showed how Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) welcomes Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke). In the released video, we can also see Jon Snow standing right next to his sister Sansa.

In the finale episode of Game of Thrones season seven, fans saw how Arya Stark is also at the Winterfell along with their brother Bran Stark. So, when Jon will finally arrive at the Winterfell, he is going to be greeted by his youngest sister Arya.

When Jon Snow will meet Arya Stark after a long wait since episode 1 of Game of Thrones, their meeting is going to be emotional as they both share a very strong bond among all the remaining Stark children.

Millions of fans will be sitting in front of their streaming devices when the HBO's epic fantasy drama will return this April for one last time and it would be emotional to see how Jon will react after seeing his sister after so many years — will he be broken after knowing that she has lost her innocence or will he be proud of her after knowing that she has taken the revenge which he himself wanted?

As of now, we can only speculate but fans are certain that seeing her elder brother after a long time, could be an emotional ride for Arya.

At the same time, season eight is going to be the last season of Game of Thrones so there are chances that the creators won't give that much of an importance to Jon and Arya's meeting but considering the fact that this season is going to be a lot intimate than the previous seasons, then to create the emotional scenes, Jon and Arya's reunion will matter the most.