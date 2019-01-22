HBO's Game of Thrones is coming this April with its final season eight. After the recently released marketing clip, fans from around the world are eagerly waiting to see the full-length trailer of Game of Thrones season eight. As of now, there are several theories as to how the epic fantasy drama will end but if recent reports are to be believed, the show's star Sophie Turner has already spoiled the ending for some people.

As earlier reported, the security on the sets of Game of Thrones season eight was extremely tight as no one wanted to leak any details about the most anticipated season. Over the course of its production, fans were hoping to see some leak photos from the location set but apparently, that did not happen. However, there are few people who already know the show's ending — all thanks to Sophie Turner.

After revealing some shocking details about her character, Sansa Stark, Sophie Turner recently revealed that she is not the best person when it comes to holding back the secrets of GoT. Sophie Turner told W Magazine that she is bad when it comes to keeping secrets.

Sophie Turner stated during her interview that she has revealed Game of Thrones season eight's ending to a few people. When asked during the interview if she has revealed the secrets because she was drunk, Sophie Turner responded by saying that she was sober when she revealed the secrets of Game of Thrones. However, she added that she only talked about the ending to those who are extremely good at keeping secrets.

Over the last few years, Sophie Turner has come extremely close with her to-be sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra and now several fans are speculating that Chopra is among those people who might know how HBO's Game of Thrones will come to an end.

After starring in Game of Thrones season eight as Sansa Stark, Sophie Turner will feature in the upcoming X-Men: Dark Phoenix. Following which, she will also star in Girl Who Fell From the Sky -- a biographical drama film about a high school student who was the sole survivor of a plane crash. Sophie Turner will then star in Matthew Coppola's drama movie Broken Soldiers.