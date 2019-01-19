Game of Thrones season eight is going to be a lifetime experience for all the viewers. Just like fans, even the cast and crew of Game of Thrones had an experience which they can never forget. Recently, Sophie Turner revealed some interesting facts about her character Sansa Stark and it shows her dedication towards her character and the show itself.

As per Sophie Turner, she was allowed to wash her hair in the first few seasons because she was shown an aristocratic girl. However, things changed completely for her after season five when it was asked of her to not wash her hair at all.

"It was really disgusting. Now I wear a wig so I can wash my hair whenever I want, which is nice. But yes, for a couple of years I was living with pretty greasy hair," Turner said during her recent interview.

When in the interview, it was asked if her hair got itchy because of this, she stated that on the production set, they had little snow paper particles that would stick, which was really disgusting.

Meanwhile, the 22-year-old Sophie Turner recently talked about the final season of Game of Thrones. During an interview, Sophie Turner talked about her reaction upon reading the script for the final season. Turner stated that as an actor, the series finale script was very satisfying.

However, she added that the ending of Game of Thrones season 8 is going to disappoint several of the fans but at the same time, several fans will be excited at the end.

Sophie Turner added that reading the script was painful for her and the entire process was "really emotional." Saying goodbye to Sansa Stark was a bittersweet experience for Sophie Turner, who has been playing the character for the last seven years. She further stated that after X-Men and Game of Thrones, she now has a lot of time to work on different projects which are not as time-consuming as these two.

After Game of Thrones season eight finale, fans will get to see Sophie Turner in the upcoming X-Men movie. In the X-Men: Dark Phoenix, Turner is going to play the titular character of Dark Phoenix or commonly known as Jean Grey — a mutant who possesses telepathic and telekinetic powers. The upcoming superhero movie is written and directed by Simon Kinberg and is scheduled to release on June 7, 2019.

Sophie Turner will return as Sansa Stark for one last time when Game of Thrones will return to HBO and other streaming services on April 14.