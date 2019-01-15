January 14, 2019, will go down in history for two reasons. It was the day when DCEU's Aquaman finally managed to join the $1 billion club after surpassing previously released DC superhero movies. It was also the day when fans got to see the first trailer of the upcoming season of Game of Thrones.

HBO has finally released the first trailer of Game of Thrones season 8 and now fans around the world are going gaga over it. The recently released short clip has given fans a lot to speculate about and for weeks to come, we are going to dissect each and everything, especially the creepy music that plays in the end. Fans should understand this that the recently released teaser trailer would have no place in any actual episode. Instead, it is just a clip to unveil what's in store for the viewers.

Here's a shot-by-shot breakdown of the recently released trailer:

The teaser trailer of Game of Thrones season eight starts with Jon Snow (Kit Harington) walking by Lyanna Stark's tomb in the Winterfell crypts. As Jon walks by, a feather falls from the statue of Lyanna. When Jon passes by his Eddard Stark's statue, viewers hear, "You are a Stark. You might not have my name, but you have my blood."

When Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) passes by Catelyn Stark's (Michelle Fairley) statue in the intercut, viewers hear words from Eddard Stark's wife, "This horror that has come to my family ... it's all because I couldn't love a motherless child." Fans of the show will be aware that this particular dialogue is from Game of Thrones season three when Catelyn explains her guilt to Robb's wife, Talisa.

A few seconds after the feather falls in this trailer, it freezes on the cold mist that slowly rolls into the crypts.

When Jon Snow, Sansa, and Arya Stark looks at the end of the tunnel, they find their own statues staring back at them. As the feather freezes and the lights go out, we hear the sound of winter as it slowly approaches Winterfell. It was long overdue and now since it is finally here, we see Jon Snow and Arya Stark talking out their respective swords, while Sansa stands behind them with dignity and grace befitting a true Stark.

The upcoming season of Game of Thrones is surely going to be exceptional. With this much of anticipation, fans are hoping to see more teasers and the trailer before the final season of HBO's epic fantasy drama finally arrives on April 14, 2019.