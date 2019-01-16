Game of Thrones season eight finally has a premiere date. The most anticipated season of HBO's epic fantasy drama is set to premiere on April 14, 2019.

The recently released trailer of Game of Thrones season 8 has turned a lot of heads for several reasons. The short marketing clip has lots of easter eggs but fans are wondering only one thing — Why Bran Stark was not present with the rest of his brother and sisters in Winterfell crypts?

Game of Thrones season 8 teaser showed Jon Snow, Arya Stark, and Sansa Stark walking in the Winterfell crypts. There walk alongside several statues is filled with eerie background score and heartbreaking voiceover by Eddard and Catelyn Stark. However, the trailer did not show Bran Stark in any capacity and now fans have several theories behind it.

"OKAY SO. I have been slowly allowing the Bran = Night King theory seep into my brain as time passes. And this trailer... There's one living Stark who's not apparently "invited" into the Winterfell Crypt. But then, it seems that maybe he shows up, but he brings cold with him," one fan wrote on Twitter.

Check out some interesting theories by fans which they shared online:

As many other fans have pointed out that, Bran is, in fact, the Night King. As per previous theories, in order to save the human race, Bran used a lot of time-traveling and meddled with several such instances, for example, the entire life of Hoddor. Now, since he is a greenseer and a great warg, he ends up going all the way back to the time where the Children of Forest actually created the Night King — where Bran will get stuck in the body of the Night King forever.

So, as per this theory, when in the recently released trailer, when the feather freezes and Jon, Arya, and Sansa turns to look at the flowing ice, it is actually their brother who is coming in the crypts, in the form of ice.

As per a different theory, Bran is now the Three-Eyed Raven and is not even really a human anymore. So, as per the Winterfell laws, those who were humans will get the statue and since he is not, hence he won't get his own statue after all the Starks will die by the end.